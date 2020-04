FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen after a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in the House of the Estates in Helsinki, Finland March 3, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed on a call on Friday to continue coordinating efforts to overcome the crisis in oil markets and the challenges posed by the new coronavirus, a statement said.

The Russian foreign ministry statement said the conversation followed five phone calls between the two countries’ presidents, that have taken place since April 9.