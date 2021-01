Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are pictured in an ultra low temperature freezer at the hospital in Le Mans, as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia could approve non-Russian vaccines against COVID-19, including the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, TASS cited the head of state healthcare regulator Roszdravnadzor as saying on Thursday.

Russia, which has the world’s fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.