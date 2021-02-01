Armenia approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine - Russia's RDIF

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia’s health ministry has approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Monday.
Other countries that have approved the vaccine so far include Algeria, the Palestinian Territories, Venezuela, Serbia, Argentina and Guinea.
Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans
