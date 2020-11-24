Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Russia's two-shot Sputnik V vaccine to cost less than $20 per person - statement

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s two-shot Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will cost less than $20 per person on international markets and will be free of charge for Russian citizens, according to a statement on the official Sputnik V Twitter account.

The head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said earlier on Tuesday that the vaccine would be priced significantly lower than other rivals with similar efficacy levels.

Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up