Russia expects several EU countries to approve Sputnik V vaccine this month: RDIF chief

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expects several European Union countries to approve the use of its Sputnik V vaccine this month and Moscow could provide vaccines for 50 million Europeans starting from June if the shot wins EU-wide approval, Russia’s RDIF fund said on Thursday.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the RDIF sovereign wealth fund that is promoting Sputnik V internationally, was speaking after the European Medicines Agency said it had begun a rolling review of Sputnik V.

Dmitriev told Reuters that the shot could act as a bridge between Russia and Europe, and that its potential roll-out should not get bogged down in politics.

