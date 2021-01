FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine as she prepares to vaccinate a Russian Army service member at a clinic in the city of Rostov-On-Don, Russia December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will total four million doses over the next 30 days, the RIA news agency cited the director of the Gamaleya Institute which developed the vaccine as saying on Monday.