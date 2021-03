FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

The Russian vaccine has nsputow been approved for use in 43 countries, RDIF said.