Russia files Sputnik V vaccine registration in Europe

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a vial of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

(Reuters) - Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF has filed for registration of Sputnik V in the European Union and expects it to be reviewed in February, the official account promoting the COVID-19 vaccine tweeted on Wednesday, moving it closer to wider adoption across the globe.

The vaccine has already been approved in Argentina, Belarus, Serbia and other countries.

The Sputnik V and European Medical Agency (EMA) teams held a scientific review of the vaccine on Tuesday, the Sputnik V account said, adding the EMA will take a decision on the authorization of the vaccine based on the reviews. (bit.ly/39OQZDR)

The country would submit a formal application to the European Union in February for approval of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev had said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference last week.