FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is expected to register a second potential vaccine against COVID-19 on Oct. 15, the vaccine’s developer said on Friday.

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last month.