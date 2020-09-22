Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Russia to register second COVID-19 vaccine by October 15: TASS

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expects to register a second potential vaccine against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.

Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials, involving at least 40,000 people, are ongoing.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Ivanova; editing by Jason Neely

