FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of the second dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are pictured at the San Martin hospital, in La Plata, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia could provide the European Union with 100 million doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus shot - enough to vaccinate 50 million people - in the second quarter of 2021, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the shot abroad, tweeted on Friday.