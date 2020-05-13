Russia suspends use of ventilator type after hospital fires: regulator

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist is seen in a window after a fire, which killed five novel coronavirus patients in an intensive care unit, at a hospital in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has suspended the use of Russian-made medical ventilators of a certain model manufactured after April 1, a state healthcare regulator said on Wednesday, following two hospital fires reported to involve two such machines.

The Aventa-M medical ventilator was used at the Saint George’s Hospital in St Petersburg where five people died in a fire on Tuesday, and also in a hospital in Moscow where a fire killed one person on Saturday.

Roszdravnadzor, the regulator, said on Tuesday it was checking the quality and safety of the ventilators in the two hospitals.