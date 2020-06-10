Russian plant recalls ventilator model linked to hospital fires: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian plant will recall a model of medical ventilators that was linked to two deadly hospital fires, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the plant’s press service.

The Urals Instrument Engineering Plant (UPZ) in the region of Sverdlovsk where the Aventa-M ventilators were made said it would conduct additional inspections and tests.

Russia suspended the use of some Aventa-M ventilators in May.