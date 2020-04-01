Health official says Russian stay at home should be extended: Ifax

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask rides in a metro train, after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown ordering residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s consumer health watchdog said on Wednesday that a non-working week declared by President Vladimir Putin to stem the spread of the coronavirus should be extended beyond this week, the Interfax news agency reported.

Putin declared this week non-working in a televised address on Wednesday last week.

Days later, Moscow announced a partial lockdown, ordering the capital’s residents to stay at home, prompting dozens of Russian regions to follow suit.

The comments by the watchdog chief, Anna Popova, on Wednesday suggest the lockdown measures could be rolled over into next week.