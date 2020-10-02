Russia does not have immediate plans to reimpose nationwide COVID lockdowns, Kremlin says

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sit in a bus in Moscow, Russia June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia does not plan to reimpose lockdowns across the country for now despite rising coronavirus cases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Russia reported 9,412 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest daily tally since May 23, pushing the national total to 1,194,643. Moscow, the epicentre of the outbreak earlier this year, registered 2,704 new cases overnight.

Moscow may reinstate tough measures if its 13 million population ignores COVID-19 protection rules, its mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, after returning to some restrictions which were in place earlier this year.