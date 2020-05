FILE PHOTO: A man visits a makeshift memorial for medics, who reportedly died in Saint Petersburg and Leningrad Region in the times of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in central Saint Petersburg, Russia May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported a record rise in the number of new coronavirus infections with 11,656 new cases in the last 24 hours, a phenomenon authorities attribute to a massive testing programme.

The country’s coronavirus response centre also reported 94 new deaths, taking the overall death toll to 2,009 people.