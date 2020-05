FILE PHOTO: A man rides a bicycle along empty Red Square near St. Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow, Russia May 1, 2020. Russia marks the Spring and Labour Day without traditional demonstrations and celebrations due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day.

This brought Russia’s nationwide tally to 145,268, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.

It also reported 76 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,356.