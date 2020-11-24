Russia's coronavirus situation becoming more complicated, deputy PM says

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova attends a session of a coordination council to confront the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2020. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova on Tuesday said the coronavirus situation was becoming more complicated with the onset of autumn and winter, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia registered a record 25,173 new daily coronavirus infections on Monday as the Kremlin said it was up to regional authorities to decide what measures needed to be imposed in their regions to curb its spread.