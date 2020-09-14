Ryanair expects new EU travel system to put most of Europe on 'green list'

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair plane takes off from Manchester Airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Manchester, Britain June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair expects the European Commission this week to unveil a new system of COVID-19 travel advice that will open up most regions of the continent to travel without quarantine, Chief Executive Eddie Wilson said on Monday.

The European Commission earlier this month proposed a common traffic light system for EU member states to coordinate border controls and remedy the current, confusing patchwork of coronavirus restrictions on travellers across Europe.

“I think you’ll see the vast majority of Europe and UK returned into a green zone and then it’ll be up to the individual health authorities to follow up on track and tracing them,” Wilson told Ireland’s RTE radio.