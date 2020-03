FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS plane EI-EKG approaches Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) said on Monday it would ground most of its aircraft in Europe over the next seven to 10 days, expects to cut seat capacity by 80% for the next two months, and could even ground its entire fleet, given travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have seen a substantial decline in bookings over the last 2 weeks, and we expect this will continue for the foreseeable future,” the company said.