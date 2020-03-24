Ryanair will not operate flights in April or May

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair aircraft takes off at Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair on Tuesday said it does not expect to operate flights in April or May and has offered its aircraft to European governments for rescue or the essential movement of medicines and personal protective equipment.

“The experience in China suggests a 3-month period for the spread of the virus to be contained and reduced. We do not expect to operate flights during the months of April and May at this time, but this will clearly depend on government advice,” the budget airline said in a statement posted on Twitter.

On March 18, Ryanair said it expected to ground most if not all of its flights from March 24 except a very small number mostly between Britain and Ireland.