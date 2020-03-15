Saudi crown prince, UK's PM discuss cutting coronavirus economic impact

FILE PHOTO: Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman attends the 14th Islamic summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed how to reduce the economic consequences of coronavirus, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said on Sunday.

Johnson briefed Salman in a phone call on Britain’s efforts to find a vaccine against coronavirus, and the leaders also discussed coordination of efforts to combat the pandemic.

They also agreed to cooperate during the Saudi presidency of G20, Al Arabiya said.