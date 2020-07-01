Brazil's Sabesp extends water-bill exemption for low-income families till Aug. 15

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run sanitation company Sabesp will exempt low-income customers from paying water bills until Aug. 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sao Paulo state governor said on Tuesday.

The decision, originally effective from April to July 31, affects over 2 million people and is part of broader efforts to help poor families cope with the economic fallout from the outbreak, which has killed more than 15,000 people in Sao Paulo state.

Governor João Doria also announced that toll tariffs for 19 state roads under private concession will be adjusted only on Nov. 23.