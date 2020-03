FILE PHOTO: An airport worker in a protective mask looks on as travelers arrive at the O. R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) in Kempton Park, South Africa March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s total number of coronavirus infections rose to 38 on Saturday, from 24 a day earlier, the health ministry said.

“This means that our numbers have increased by 14 from yesterday’s confirmed cases of 24,” the ministry said in a statement.