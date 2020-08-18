Charges of contravening lockdown provisions against Implats executive dropped

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Impala Platinum’s (Implats) said on Tuesday that charges relating to contraventions of lockdown rules against the chief executive of its Rustenburg operations had been dropped.

“All criminal charges in the matter against Impala as represented by Mark Munroe have been withdrawn,” said Implats in a statement after Munroe appeared in court on Monday.

A case was laid against Munroe in April for allegedly contravening South Africa’s lockdown rules by calling non-essential workers back to work.

A lockdown that started on March 27 ordered most underground mines and furnaces to be put on care and maintenance. The government has since eased regulations, allowing all miners to operate at 100% from June.

The miner, which has denied any wrongdoing, expressed its support for Munroe and its management teams, saying it will continue to operate in a legally compliant and responsible manner.

An Implats spokesman said the court did not provide details on why the charges had been dropped.

South Africa is the world’s biggest producer of chrome ore, accounts for around 70% of global mined platinum supply, and is a major producer of other minerals and metals.