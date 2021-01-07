S.Africa says to get 1.5 million vaccines from Serum Institute of India

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s health ministry said on Thursday that the country would get 1.5 million vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII), with a million coming in January and the remainder the following month.
The ministry added in a statement that it was working with the country’s health regulator SAHPRA to ensure there were no delays with the rollout of the vaccines.
Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Tim Cocks
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.