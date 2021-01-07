Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

S.Africa says to get 1.5 million vaccines from Serum Institute of India

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s health ministry said on Thursday that the country would get 1.5 million vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII), with a million coming in January and the remainder the following month.

The ministry added in a statement that it was working with the country’s health regulator SAHPRA to ensure there were no delays with the rollout of the vaccines.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Tim Cocks

