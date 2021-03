A health care worker wearing a protective mask and a face shield prepares a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-thru vaccination station, during the mass vaccination program for elderly people, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s medicines regulator SAHPRA said on Friday that it had received documentation for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac.

It added in a statement that it would now start evaluating the data and assessing the efficacy of the vaccine.