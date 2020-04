People cross a normally busy, but now largely empty, Adderley Street during the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in central Cape Town, South Africa April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s health minister on Tuesday reported a rise in coronavirus cases of 143 rise in over the past day, taking the total to 2,415.

Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize provided no update on the number of deaths, which a day earlier stood at 27.