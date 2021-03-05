South Africa says in talks with African Union for vaccines for 10 million people

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa is in negotiations with an African Union (AU) platform for COVID-19 vaccines for at least 10 million people, a top health official said on Friday.

Sandile Buthelezi, Department of Health director-general, said the government was seeking to conclude an agreement with the AU, Afreximbank and the Serum Institute of India over AstraZeneca vaccine doses it is selling to other African countries.

About 18 African countries would benefit from those doses, he added.