South Africa tightens restrictions further as COVID-19 infections rise

FILE PHOTO: An informal car-guard stands before a closed bar and restaurant in Long Street, normally bustling with foreign tourists, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown regulations ease in Cape Town, South Africa, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa imposed further COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, closing down beaches on the eastern coast and limiting large public gatherings ahead of the festive season, as the country looks to slow a sharp rise in infections.

“Given the rate at which new cases have grown over the last two weeks, there is every possibility that if we do not act urgently ... the second wave will be more severe than the first wave,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

Alcohol sales will now be permitted to between Monday and Thursday, while curfew will now be from 2300 to 0400.