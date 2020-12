FILE PHOTO: A girl wearing a protective mask looks on through a bus window, as schools reopen amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s total reported coronavirus cases surpassed 900,000 on Friday, just a fortnight after it reported crossing 800,000, signaling a rapid rise in infections in the country battling a second wave.

The country, which is the worst hit in the continent, reported its first case in March and saw peak infections in July when daily cases almost touched 14,000.