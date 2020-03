FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it remains fully committed to supporting the Olympic movement globally.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday were postponed to 2021, a first in the 124-year modern history of the event, due to the coronavirus pandemic which has prompted governments to shut businesses globally.