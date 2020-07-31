Sanofi, Glaxo advance talks to supply up to 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Europe: companies

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) on Friday said they are in advanced discussions with the European Commission to supply up to 300 million doses of the drugmakers’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The doses would be manufactured in European countries including France, Belgium, Germany and Italy.

Sanofi is leading the clinical development of the vaccine and expects to launch a pivotal trial by the end of this year.

(This story corrects typographical error in headline to “doses” instead of “does”)