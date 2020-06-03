Health News
June 3, 2020 / 5:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sanofi to run consultations over restart of hydroxychloroquine trials

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Wednesday it would review available information and run consultations before deciding whether to enroll patients again for its COVID-19-related hydroxychloroquine trials.

The French drugmaker said on May 29 it had stopped recruiting new COVID-19 subjects for two clinical trials on hydroxychloroquine until concerns about safety are cleared up following a decision by the World Health Organization to pause a large trial.

The WHO said earlier in the day the trial would resume.

“We will review available information and run consultations in the coming days to reassess our position,” a spokesman with Sanofi said.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

