May 14, 2020 / 8:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Macron to meet Sanofi chief on May 19: Elysee

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron will meet the chief executive of French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi on May 19, a presidential official said on Thursday, after Paul Hudson angered the government earlier by saying some countries would get priority access to a coronavirus vaccine.

Hudson tempered his original comments earlier on Thursday by saying it was vital that any coronavirus vaccine reach all parts of the world.

