Sanofi believes Europe better prepared to address pandemics

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi's SASY.PA Chief Executive Paul Hudson said on Monday Europe was better prepared than it was previously to ensure a COVID-19 vaccine reaches the population as well as when it came to addressing future pandemics.
“We are in a completely different position than we were when we first began our dialogue at the beginning of the year,” Paul Hudson said at a panel organised by the Financial Times.
