Sanofi believes Europe better prepared to address pandemics

FILE PHOTO: Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi, delivers a speech after a visit at the French drugmaker's vaccine unit Sanofi Pasteur plant in Marcy-l'Etoile, near Lyon, France, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi's SASY.PA Chief Executive Paul Hudson said on Monday Europe was better prepared than it was previously to ensure a COVID-19 vaccine reaches the population as well as when it came to addressing future pandemics.

“We are in a completely different position than we were when we first began our dialogue at the beginning of the year,” Paul Hudson said at a panel organised by the Financial Times.