Sanofi and U.S. group Translate Bio to work on COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is seen during the annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi Pasteur and U.S. company Translate Bio announced on Friday plans to collaborate on developing a vaccine to treat the coronavirus, which has killed thousands around the world.

The companies said Translate Bio would work on discovering, designing, and manufacturing a number of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates, while Sanofi would provide its expertise in the field of vaccines and support from its research networks.

“We are committed to leveraging different ways to address the COVID-19 public health crisis by testing treatments, as well as two vaccines using different platforms,” said David Loew, Global Head of Vaccines at Sanofi, in a statement

“We believe the more approaches we explore, the better our likelihood of success in achieving this goal.”