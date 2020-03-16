Sanofi says production running as per normal, sees no shortages

The logo of Sanofi is seen during the annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Monday said its production sites were running normally in Europe and elsewhere as the coronavirus outbreak hits business activity globally, although the drugmaker has put in place contigency plans to ensure continuity.

“At this time, we do not anticipate shortages for patients resulting from the current situation,” a spokesman with the French drugmaker said.

“Sanofi is closely monitoring the situation and putting specific actions in place to enable business continuity and the supply and ditribution of our important medicines.”

Sanofi operates 73 industrial locations in 32 countries.