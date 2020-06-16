Health News
Sanofi to invest 610 millions euros at two French vaccines sites

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to a researcher as he visits an industrial development laboratory at French drugmaker's vaccine unit Sanofi Pasteur plant, in Marcy-l'Etoile, near Lyon, France June 16, 2020. Laurent Cipriani/Pool via REUTERS

MARCY-L’ETOILE, France (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi on Tuesday said it would invest 610 million euros ($679.4 million) at two of its French sites to turn them into a hub dedicated to research, development and production of vaccines.

Investments will help enhance the capacities of the group’s sites at Marcy-L’Etoile and Neuville-sur-Saone, central France.

The announcement came as Sanofi officials hosted a visit of French president Emmanuel Macron at Sanofi’s Marcy-L’Etoile facility on Tuesday.

