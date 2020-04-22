Brazil's Sao Paulo state plans to gradually reopen economy as of May 11

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo state plans to gradually reopen its economy in a “safe” way as of May 11 by relaxing some social distancing measures, Governor Joao Doria said in a news conference on Wednesday.
Until then, he added, statewide quarantine rules remain in place in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s financial hub and most populated state, which has been the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak. Sao Paulo’s COVID-19 death toll is expected to reach 3,000 by May 3, according to state Health Secretary José Henrique Germann.
Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Christian Plumb