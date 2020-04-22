Brazil's Sao Paulo state to gradually reopen economy on May 11

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro protest against the recommendations for social isolation of the Governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo state plans to gradually reopen its economy in a “safe” way starting on May 11 by relaxing some social distancing measures put in place to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Governor Joao Doria said on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Doria told a news conference, statewide quarantine rules will remain in place in Sao Paulo, which is the country’s financial hub, most populated state and epicenter of Brazil’s coronavirus outbreak.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, is expected to reach 3,000 by May 3, according to state Health Secretary José Henrique Germann.

Brazil’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday the country had 45,747 COVID-19 cases and 2,906 deaths.