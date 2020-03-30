SAS launches direct cargo flight between Sweden and the United States

FILE PHOTO: A Scaninavian Airlines (SAS) plane is parked on the tarmac of Landvetter airport outside Goteborg, Sweden March 7, 2006..

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Airline SAS (SAS.ST) said on Monday it and Danish logistics firm Scan Global Logistics had established a direct cargo charter flight out of Scandinavia to Chicago in the United States, using regular passenger aircraft.

The passenger travel industry has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic and SAS is the latest in a string of airlines around the world starting to offer cargo charter services on passenger planes to boost revenue.

“This flight provides a much-needed opportunity for Scandinavian companies to export cargo to (the) US and back, ensuring the industrial wheels keep moving,” SAS subsidiary SAS Cargo Group said in a statement.

Around half the world’s air cargo normally travels in passenger planes rather than dedicated freighters, so the cancellation of passenger flights has led to a sharp reduction in cargo capacity.

“SAS is currently getting a lot of inquiries about ad-hoc flights for passengers and cargo. We are looking at these requests and prioritizing the traffic that is most needed to support both our society and our customers,” SAS Cargo CEO Leif Rasmussen said.