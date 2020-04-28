Business News
Airline SAS to cut up to 5,000 jobs due to pandemic

FILE PHOTO: A Scandanavian Airlines, known as SAS, Airbus A320-200 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018. Picture taken July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) said on Tuesday it would reduce its workforce by up to 5,000 full-time positions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on air travel.

Given the current restrictions, the airline said in a statement it expected limited activity during the key summer season.

“In addition, it will most likely take some years before demand returns to the levels seen before COVID-19,” SAS said.

SAS has temporarily laid off almost all of its staff since the coronavirus brought international travel to a near complete standstill in March, while domestic travel has also been severely impacted.

