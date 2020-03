FILE PHOTO: A Scaninavian Airlines (SAS) plane is parked on the tarmac of Landvetter airport outside Goteborg, Sweden March 7, 2006. REUTERS/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/Scanpix/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS is asking its employees to accept a 20% pay cut amid the coronavirus outbreak, Norwegian business daily DN reported on Tuesday, citing an email sent internally at the carrier.

The company was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.