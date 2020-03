FILE PHOTO: A Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport, Norway November 7, 2019. Picture taken November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS has canceled 2,000 of the flights it had scheduled for March, equating to 8% of the total, the company told Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Monday.

The company last week said that it would cut capacity but did not disclose by how much.