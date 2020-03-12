Airline SAS sees double-digit percentage fall in bookings

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Airline SAS (SAS.ST) has seen a double-digit percentage fall in bookings due to the coronavirus outbreak, its chief executive told Danish daily Berlingske in an interview on Thursday.

“We can’t give an exact figure. But we can say that we’re talking about a double-digit percentage fall in bookings and a significant amount of cancellations,” Rickard Gustafson told Berlingske.

He added that SAS, which is part-owned by Sweden and Denmark, currently has a good cash position but that it could face liquidity challenges if the situation carries on through the summer.