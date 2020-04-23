Sasol expects 2020 EBITDA loss from U.S. project as coronavirus hurts demand

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past South African petro-chemical company Sasol's synthetic fuel plant in Secunda, north of Johannesburg, in this picture taken March 1,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J) has cut its EBITDA expectations from its Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) following a drop in chemicals prices, an oil price drop and lower global demand due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Sasol on Thursday revised its expectation for LCCP’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) contribution to a loss of $50-$100 million for the financial year 2020, versus a previous guidance for a positive contribution of as much as $100 million.

Investors have been concerned by the company’s debt, largely due to delays and cost overruns at the Louisiana-based LCCP.