Aramco says operations, supply chains uninterrupted despite coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Monday that its operations and supply chains were uninterrupted despite the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

“Our inbuilt systems for managing global crises ensure all our sites remain operational. Our supply chains also remain uninterrupted, as we continue to work with our partners to ensure safe delivery of materials,” Aramco said in a statement.

“In our response to COVID-19... we have implemented measures to reduce the risk of infection and to mitigate the virus’s impact on our people and our business.”

Saudi Arabia has suspended international flights and imposed curfews nationwide to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

On Sunday, the kingdom started isolating an industrial area of the city of Dammam, in the oil producing Eastern Province, where Aramco’s headquarters is based, to curb the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.