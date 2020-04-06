World News
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Riyadh and other cities

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia imposed on Monday a 24-hour curfew in the capital Riyadh and a number of cities effective immediately and until further notice, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus spread, state news agency (SPA) reported.

The cities are Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran, Al-Hofuf, Jeddah, Taif, Al-Qatif, Al-Khobar. Entry and exit between cities is still under ban. Residents are allowed to leave their houses only for essential needs inside their residential area, and between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. only, SPA added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

