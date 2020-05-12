Saudi Arabia to introduce 24-hour daily curfew across the Kingdom for Eid holiday

FILE PHOTO: General view of Riyadh city, after the Saudi government eased a curfew, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will enforce a 24-hour curfew across the kingdom during a 5-day holiday to celebrate Muslim Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the interior ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Until then economic activities will remain open and people can move freely between 9 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) and 5 p.m., excluding Mecca which remains under full curfew, the statement published by state news agency said.